Manager Accused Employee Of Defrauding The Company By Claiming He Worked Longer Than He Really Did, So The Employee Refused To Work Overtime And Got His Manager Fired

Some bosses are too concerned about exact data and metrics when they should also be concerned about their employees.

This man worked almost 20 hours for an emergency service requested by a client.

In his time tracking report, he accidentally overestimated how long he worked, and his boss reprimanded him for it.

As a result, he made some drastic changes to his work schedule, and it made his boss look really bad!

Read the full story below for all the details.

So you are claiming I defrauded the company by booking an extra 3 minutes, No problem I worked for a water company for 25 years. I was one of their most productive repair crews. That is until the new manager started. Let’s call him Mr. Numbnuts.

This man worked almost 20 hours straight.

We had a monthly rota where you are on-call for one week in 4. This was for emergency repairs out of hours. On the day in question, I started work at 7:30 am on a Friday and finished at 3:15 am Saturday morning. So it was a pretty long shift.

His manager talked to him about the extra 3 minutes he declared as part of his work.

I get to work Tuesday morning and get called into the office by Mr. Numbnuts. He informed me that, according to my vehicle tracker, I’d left the yard at 3:12 am and not 3:15 am. He said this was an attempt to defraud the company.

His manager said he might be fired for those 3 minutes.

As you can imagine, I was absolutely fuming at this level of crap. I told him that, at the time, I was covered in mud and sweat and just wanted to get home after completing a monster shift for the company. He was genuinely making a crap storm over 3 minutes. He said he was making me aware that I could be fired for it.

He said he won’t be taking any more emergency requests.

Cue malicious compliance. I said if we’re going to be this petty, you can take me off the emergency contact list, and I won’t be starting 20 minutes early each day either. I’ll now be clocking in at exactly 7:30 am and shall be heading out at exactly 5:30 pm, no deviation whatsoever.

Their team’s productivity significantly went down.

You can explain to your bosses why productivity is down and you are struggling to get coverage for emergencies. We’ll then see how important your 3 minutes are when they are costing the company money. Little did I realise at the time, but the guy’s job was related and linked to our productivity. Which tanked after that, because all the other gangs followed my lead.

The manager tried to explain what happened to the boss.

Three weeks go by with an absolute crap show in customer service complaints. It was about their work not being carried out in a timely manner. My productivity dropped from 7 jobs per day down to 4. And Mr. Numbnuts gets called in by his bosses to try and explain what the heck is going on. He tried to spin some crappy story. He said I’d turned all the guys against him for no reason, and that this was the result.

Apparently, their boss was someone he knew from way back.

Little did he know this fact: I actually trained his boss when he first started with the company 15 years before. He wanted to come out and find out what we do and experience how hard the job is. He surprised me by working a full month on the repair crews before going back to the office.

He explained to him what really happened.

Anyhow, the boss calls me in to find out what was really going on. So I explained how he’d used the tracker to monitor what time I’d left the yard and that I’d guesstimated my finish time and over estimated by 3 minutes because I was absolutely knackered after working a shift from hell on-call.

The manager was terminated, and they got a new on-call policy.

As conclusion, manager was let go for misuse of the tracking system as it’s only supposed to be used for emergencies, and not monitoring. We had our on-call system reviewed to cut the hours we were having to work.

It’s great that he knew the boss’s boss and was able to explain his side of the story.

