Manager Tells Employee To Ask Every Customer If They Would Like Anything From Behind The Counter, So The Employee Chooses To Offer Inappropriate Items To A Priest

You want me to ask EVERY customer? I was once failed by a secret shopper about 30 years ago, when I worked at (a now gone) New England convenience store/deli chain. I was the only person in the store stocking, ringing, and working the deli. I was also acting ASM, without pay or title but all the responsibility, doing inventory and making orders.

I was failed for not asking a secret shopper if they wanted anything from behind the counter: tobacco, lottery, and various high theft health and beauty items, etc. My boss told me I needed to offer EVERY CUSTOMER something from behind the counter; no matter who. They didn’t care what I offered. I said no problem. I went back to work and the boss went into his office.

My very next customer was a local priest buying bread. As I rung him up I asked if he was all set. He said he was. I asked if he was sure he didn’t need any lottery tickets or ummm… protection. If he didn’t get lucky with one, he may with the other. He turned red, said he was fine, quickly paid and left.

My boss yelled from the office I was now exempt from having to push items from behind the counter. I knew I would never get fired because of all the stuff I did that was above my pay grade while trying to make a good impression.

