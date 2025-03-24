Man’s Mailbox Kept Getting Smashed By Teenagers Every Week, So He Installed A Hidden Metal Pole Next To It And Watched Them Try Again

Smashing mailboxes is a pointless enough pastime activity, but now it’s dangerous too.

You just never know who incremented their mailboxes these days, and it’s better not to take any chances.

Unfortunately for the vandals in this case, they did and regretted it.

Let’s read the story.

Revenge for the mailbox This happened years ago. There was a spike of petty vandalism going on along my road. I live in the rural bit of town and after ~10 at night, it’s abandoned and easy to flee from, which made it an ideal target. Mostly it was teenagers going down the road and hitting mailboxes with a baseball bat. Every week. My neighbor decided he was sick of it.

Who wouldn’t be? Well, he had a plan.

Under the guise of ‘reinforcing’ the post, he installed a metal pole between his mailbox and his newspaperbox. It was hard to see during the day, much less detectable at night while doing 60 down a country road. It was also planted well into the ground with a little concrete for good measure.

He stood watch and saw it in action firsthand.

He said he saw it happen from his porch one night. The car was barreling down the road and mailboxes were flying off whenever it passed them. Then the car got to his and there was a scream as it kept driving. The next day, you could see the ruined mailboxes up until his.

It worked.

At his, there were two halves of a wooden baseball bat. He said he actually felt kind of bad for the idiot as he thought they would be cruising down the road and it would just give them a jolt… But the kind of people who go down the road smashing mailboxes are not the kind to drive slow with your friend hanging out the window swinging a bat (that would require intelligence). God knows what it did to that idiot’s arm.

Hopefully, nothing serious happened, and hopefully, this made them realize how dangerous smashing mailboxes can be.

