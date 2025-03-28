‘May this haunt you every time you order a drink.’ – Bar Customer Showed Viewers Why They Might Not Want To Get Ice In Their Drinks
by Matthew Gilligan
Are y’all ready to be grossed out?
Well, you’re in the right place!
A TikTokker posted a video from a bar and after watching it, you’ll probably think twice before ordering a drink with ice next time you’re bellied up at your local tavern.
The video shows a bartender trying to wrangle a cockroach that was running across the ice container at a bar.
The text overlay on video reads, “May this haunt you every time you order a drink at a bar.”
Yuck!
Take a look…
@allqualityfilms_
You might never order a drink at a bar ever again after watching this…
