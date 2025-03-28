March 28, 2025 at 8:50 am

‘May this haunt you every time you order a drink.’ – Bar Customer Showed Viewers Why They Might Not Want To Get Ice In Their Drinks

by Matthew Gilligan

a cockroach ran across ice at a bar

TikTok/@allqualityfilms_

Are y’all ready to be grossed out?

Well, you’re in the right place!

A TikTokker posted a video from a bar and after watching it, you’ll probably think twice before ordering a drink with ice next time you’re bellied up at your local tavern.

a cockroach was loose in a bar

TikTok/@allqualityfilms_

The video shows a bartender trying to wrangle a cockroach that was running across the ice container at a bar.

a bar customer saw a cockroach in the ice

TikTok/@allqualityfilms_

The text overlay on video reads, “May this haunt you every time you order a drink at a bar.”

Yuck!

a man in a bar filmed a loose cockroach

TikTok/@allqualityfilms_

Take a look…

@allqualityfilms_

#bar #roach #drink #florida

♬ sonido original – sofia

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 03 06 at 10.15.01 AM May this haunt you every time you order a drink. Bar Customer Showed Viewers Why They Might Not Want To Get Ice In Their Drinks

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 03 06 at 10.15.40 AM May this haunt you every time you order a drink. Bar Customer Showed Viewers Why They Might Not Want To Get Ice In Their Drinks

And one viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 03 06 at 10.16.18 AM May this haunt you every time you order a drink. Bar Customer Showed Viewers Why They Might Not Want To Get Ice In Their Drinks

You might never order a drink at a bar ever again after watching this…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter