Mechanic Showed How To Fix A Car That Gets Filled Up With The Wrong Gas

Hey, it’s an honest mistake…

And I’m willing to bet a few bucks that a few of you readers out there have done this before on accident!

I’m talking about putting diesel into a gas car, and a mechanic took to TikTok to show what he has to do to fix these kinds of situations.

The man said, “This guy’s wife possibly damaged this guy’s truck. I know exactly what it is. The dude told me that his wife put diesel inside the truck.”

He continued, “If the truck does start with the starting fluid, we know it’s a fueling issue.”

The mechanic was able to get the car to start, but he said it was running “really rough” and he knew it was because of the diesel mistakenly put into the vehicle.

The good news was he knew how to fix this problem.

He said, “Now, the way we do that is disconnecting one of these fuel lines. These fuel lines bring fuel into the engine, and the other one takes the remaining fuel back into the fuel tank.”

The mechanic used a rubber hose to get the fuel out of the video.

He made a joke and said, “So the fuel line is connected and sure enough, anybody want 14 gallons of diesel?”

He drained the rest of the fuel out of the tank and then filled it up with regular gasoline.

The man got the truck to start an said, “All right, so after a while being on, this thing finally turns on decently.”

Check out the video.

Pay attention to what kind of gas you’re pumping!

