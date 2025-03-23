Navy Higher Ups Tell A Bodybuilder That He Can’t Wear A Tanktop When Working Out, But The Shirt He Wears Instead Makes Them Change Their Minds

What would you do if you were wearing the same thing as someone else but you were told it was okay for them to wear it but not for you to wear it?

Would you comply even though the rule doesn’t seem fair, or would you find a way to rebel?

In today’s story, one man in the navy is told he can’t wear a tanktop while working out, and he thinks this is ridiculous.

Let’s see what he does about it.

Sure, I won’t wear a tanktop during my workout. I (now 45m) used to be a military driver in the Dutch navy a long time ago and at some point I was stationed at a little navy base, meant for physical rehabilitation of navy personnel. With little, I mean a base with less than a few hundred people. My function was to drive patients to the military hospital (CMH), to drive groups of people to the swimming pool, etcetera.

He was told he couldn’t wear his tank top while working out.

When I was at home in the weekends, I would do my workout at my regular gym, but on workdays when finished with my work, I would train in a small gym on-site where I was stationed, because I would stay on base during the week. I was about 21 years old and I was preparing for my very first bodybuilding contest, so I was muscular and working out a lot. At some point the gym manager, a marine sergeant, told me that somebody at upper management was offended by my looks and that I was no longer allowed to wear a tank top during my workout. My tank top was wide fitting and purely functional and seemingly nobody was ever bothered by me wearing it, at least that’s what I thought.

The marine sergeant was just the messenger.

I argued with him about how unfair I thought this was and pointed towards a fellow gym goer who was also wearing a tank top and asked the sergeant why this guy wasn’t told to not wear a tank top during his workout. This man was athletic and in a fair shape, but not bulky and muscular. The sergeant (I got along with him very well) agreed with me, but told me that the officers in charge ordered him to tell just me, and ‘orders are orders’. He agreed with me though, but higher-up already decided, so he felt that he did not have a choice. At that point I just took my loss and finished my workout.

He wore a different shirt.

The next day I found the perfect solution and took one of the shirts we got in our (in dutch) PSU (Persoonlijk Standaard Uitrusting), what roughly translates to ‘Personal standardized gear’. This shirt was a stretchy, slim fitted, white shirt, so I decided to wear that for my next workout. When I arrived to the gym, the sergeant shook his head and told me that this was not what the officers in charge would appreciate. So I told him this was what the Navy gave me, so it cannot be wrong.

This was a more revealing shirt.

My body was much more on display compared to the tanktop. The tight fit showed everything, especially when I was sweating. I was fully compliant with the dress code and nobody would be able to dispute that.

The higher ups changed their minds.

The sergeant laughed because he knew I was right, but told me the officers probably would be mad. I kept doing my workout like this during that week and after the weekend the sergeant told me with a smile that higher-ups retracted their order and to please start wearing my tank top again.

It’s really not fair to have a different dress code for different people. The higher ups here were completely out of line.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person approves of his actions!

Someone was probably jealous.

Maybe the higher ups were just bored.

Same, girl, same!

LOL – someone had to turn to puns!

Changing the dress code for only one person is not cool!

People need to mind their business.

