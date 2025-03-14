Mom Is Worried When Her Daughter Doesn’t Show Up For Dinner, But Her Daughter’s Best Friend Refuses To Tell Her Where She Is

How would you react if your daughter didn’t show up for a regularly scheduled dinner?

You might worry and try to contact her friends to see if she’s okay.

That’s what happens in today’s story, and the mom of the girl’s best friend is wondering if she overstepped by getting involved in the situation.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for trying to help a friend find her daughter? My daughter, “Annie” (20) has a friend, “Ophelia” (20). Ophelia has a complicated relationship with her parents. As I’ve known her family for 6 years, I’ve heard both sides. Her mom has admitted they were not always the best parents. I also know that Ophelia was not an easy child, which both Ophelia and her parents admit they (her parents) allowed to go on out of guilt due to the mistakes they made and Ophelia took advantage of that.

Ophelia was a bad influence on Annie.

She brought out some less than desirable behaviors in Annie at certain points and I’d have to remind my daughter that she isn’t her friend and that behavior won’t be tolerated in our home. Annie still lives at home with me and her dad while she goes to college. Ophelia left home at 18 and moved to a city about an hour away. However, every Wednesday, she takes a train back to our city, has dinner with her parents and then links up with Annie for a bit before heading back to her apartment.

This Wednesday was different.

Yesterday, I got a call from Ophelia’s mom, panicked. Ophelia didn’t get off the train she was supposed to be on, wasn’t answering her cell phone, and didn’t get off any other trains that followed. I went to Annie’s room and asked if she had heard from Ophelia. She asked why and I explained the situation.

Annie was able to reach Ophelia on the phone.

Annie asked me to leave the room, phoned Ophelia, and when she hung up told me that she wasn’t giving me any information. I told her that her mom is worried sick. Annie said it’s none of Ophelia’s mom’s business where she is and she’s not going to tell me.

Annie refused to provide any details.

I told her that Ophelia could be in trouble. Annie said she’s not, she’s an adult. I told her I was very disappointed in her and left the room. I told Ophelia’s mom that I don’t know the whole story but it seems like Ophelia is safe, which calmed her down some.

She doesn’t see eye to eye with Annie.

Later on, Annie told me that Ophelia said that her mom knew she wasn’t coming home this week. I said that Ophelia’s mom wouldn’t be in such a tizzy if that were true, and pointed out that Ophelia’s lied in the past. Annie told me I was ridiculous and put her in a tough spot. I told her when she’s a mom, she’ll understand.

Her husband is taking Annie’s side.

My husband thinks I overstepped and shouldn’t have gotten involved. I said I’d be scared if one of our kids just didn’t come home one night. AITA?

At least Annie was able to talk to Ophelia and shared the information that she’s okay.

It doesn’t seem like there’s anything to worry about, so everyone needs to calm down.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

All she needed to know was that Ophelia was okay.

Ophelia doesn’t owe her any details.

She shouldn’t have asked for details.

This person is on the husband’s side.

She knows all that she needs to know.

For now, anyway.

