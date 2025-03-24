Mom Refuses To Let 16-Year-Old Go On A Spring Break Trip Without Adults, But Teen Thinks She’s Being Unfair And Wants Her To Ask The Internet

Teenagers love the idea of independence, but safety always has to come first.

So, what would you do if your 16-year-old wanted to take a long road trip for spring break with no adults around? Would you trust them to be responsible and let them go? Or would you stand firm and say no, even if it made you the “unfair” parent?

In the following story, one mother faces this exact dilemma. Here’s how it all plays out.

AITA For not letting my 16 year old go on spring break without adult supervision? I (40f) have a 16-year-old daughter who wants to go on a spring break trip with 3 of her friends, 2 18-year-olds, and 1 17 year old. It’s roughly a 12-hour drive, and there would be no adult supervision going with them. I have explained to her it’s not about not trusting her. It’s about not trusting everybody else in the surrounding she would be around.

The daughter is convinced people will side with her.

I have already said no, which won’t change. But she’s convinced that the Internet will be on her side, and I’m not being fair. So, while the answer will still be no, I told her I would hear from the Internet parents/college-age kids who would agree with me and explain why she shouldn’t be going on a spring break trip at 16. AITA?

Yikes! Most parents would give the same answer.

Let’s see whose side the fine folks over at Reddit take on this one.

According to this person, no good parent would ever.

This person thinks 16-year-olds are still too immature.

Here’s some great advice.

This would make a good deterrent.

The mother is right!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.