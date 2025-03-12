Mother’s Reckless Spending Put Her Whole Family In The Red, So One Child Was Asked To Bear The Financial Burden

Money can be a delicate subject, especially when it involves your family.

AITA for refusing to give my parents money from my savings? I’m currently at my wits’ end with my parents as of late. My mother spends money like it grows on trees, and that leaves my father having to ask for money from my siblings and me rather than forcing my mother to limit her spending habits.

This has caused a lot of turmoil for me. I don’t understand how we can afford to live like this if we are struggling so much. That’s at least what I am told.

But my mother spends her and my dad’s money like there’s no tomorrow, which leaves it up to us to figure out what to do.

Does it make me a bad person for telling them no? Do I cave in and give them the money? I am unsure of what to do, and I am fearful of what is to come should I resist more. AITA?

