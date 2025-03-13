New Mom Wanted The Two Best Rooms At The Family Vacation Home, But Her Sister Took One Of The Rooms Due To Her Skin Problems

Picking a room in a shared house can be tricky.

AITA for not giving my sister(30f) and her new baby(2 days old) the bedroom I(33f) chose at our family holiday house? My family has a holiday house. It’s on the coast, and it’s very old, but it’s beachfront. And it’s surrounded by nature, great cafes, and eateries.

Our family has been planning to come down here for months. However, my sister was always tentatively coming. It’s due to her being heavily pregnant. She gave birth on the 2nd of January. I was there for the birth.

The following day, my partner and I decided to head to our holiday house as planned. My sister, her new baby, her 3-year-old, and her partner said they wanted to take two rooms. They wanted the two best ones because she just had a baby, and they wanted to bring their days-old baby to the holiday house.

My partner and I had already set up in one of the rooms they requested. We had intentionally come down earlier. We wanted to nab a good room. This is because I have severe skin allergies. Downstairs is very dusty in our holiday house.

I get eczema flare ups pretty bad, even when it’s just cleaned, and I use my own bedding from home. I slept down there for one night previously, and I ended up having a flare up that lasted more than two months. AITA for refusing to give up my room for my sister and her newborn baby?

