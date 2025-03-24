Olive Garden Customer Shared How To Get A Great Meal Deal – ‘This was $9.28.’
by Matthew Gilligan
It can be tough to find reasonable meal deals these days, so when you’re told about one, you better listen up!
A woman named Samantha told TikTok viewers how they can get a sweet, cheap meal deal at Olive Garden.
Samantha told viewers, “Today, I decided to get a kid’s meal from Olive Garden.”
She continued, “I got the spaghetti noodles with Alfredo and grilled chicken with broccoli. It comes with two breadsticks. I got some raspberry lemonade, and this was $9.28.”
Samantha added, “People been saying they’ve been getting full off of this meal. And I’m telling y’all, this is plenty of food to get full off of.”
Let’s take a look at the video.
@sammyinthesity
I love a kids meal 😋 #olivegarden #fypシ #lifehack
This is what we like to call a SCORE, people!
