Olive Garden Customer Shared How To Get A Great Meal Deal – ‘This was $9.28.’

by Matthew Gilligan

It can be tough to find reasonable meal deals these days, so when you’re told about one, you better listen up!

A woman named Samantha told TikTok viewers how they can get a sweet, cheap meal deal at Olive Garden.

Samantha told viewers, “Today, I decided to get a kid’s meal from Olive Garden.”

She continued, “I got the spaghetti noodles with Alfredo and grilled chicken with broccoli. It comes with two breadsticks. I got some raspberry lemonade, and this was $9.28.”

Samantha added, “People been saying they’ve been getting full off of this meal. And I’m telling y’all, this is plenty of food to get full off of.”

This is what we like to call a SCORE, people!

