‘Once you see the way that they hold it, it’s disgusting.’ – Chef Talks About What He Won’t Order At Restaurants

A chef named Dean posted a video on TikTok and explained where there are some dishes and items he refuses to order at restaurants anymore.

Dean said he’s been a chef for over ten years and he rattled off a list of things he doesn’t order from restaurants.

He started with octopus and said he was disappointed every time he got it.

Next up was scallops, which he said not enough people know how to make correctly.

After that, Dean talked about soup, which he said he can make for home and eat off of for days.

But Dean saved his strongest feelings for Hollandaise sauce.

He said, “Anthony Bourdain has already covered this one, so I don’t wanna get that into it. But once you see the way that they hold it, it’s disgusting, you can never go back.”

Dean continued, “In order to maintain the consistency, you have to hold it smack dab in the middle of the danger zone, and it’s got raw egg. It’s just like a bacteria. It’s gross.”

