One Sister Endured Years of Constant Criticism, So She Finally Stood Up For Herself And Her Sister Collapsed Into Tears

Some people love to stir the pot, especially when they have nothing cooking themselves.

One hardworking sister endured constant teasing from her unemployed sister, but she didn’t realize one sharp comeback would be all it took to make her sister play the victim all over again.

You’ll want to read on for this one!

AITA for making my sister (24f) cry? I (22F) made my sister (24F) cry yesterday. Long story short, I mostly work from home in my room with social services, supporting vulnerable people.

These are long, long days.

My job is generally quite monotonous, but there are a lot of harrowing cases I work with. We are INCREDIBLY short-staffed, so it can be very lonely, and the workload can be high at times. At other times, it involves a lot of waiting for other teams to complete their work before we can complete ours.

But she didn’t get much sympathy from her sister.

I went to grab a coffee from the kitchen, and my sister was sitting there making comments about how I essentially do nothing at work, probing me for a response. I spoke about my day at work, and she mocked me. I replied, “When you get a job, you can comment.”

Here’s where things really got ugly.

Then she started shouting about how she’s had physically demanding jobs in the past and how she has a master’s degree. Then she started crying. I reiterated that it’s not a competition, but when she gets a job, she can comment.

Her sister wasn’t going to let this go so easily.

Now, she’s acting as if I have some deadly infectious disease when I walk into a room, and my parents are telling me I need to just accept that this is the way she is. I personally think she needs to stop provoking me for a reaction and then stop crying as soon as it doesn’t go her way.

But she doesn’t think it’s fair for her to play the victim when she’s so clearly been the villain all these years.

I’ve dealt with this my whole life — she comments on everything I eat, my exercise, my job, my hobbies and interests, the way I laugh and talk. She even says I have no real friends. I literally can’t catch a break. AITA?

Projecting, much?

What did Reddit think?

It’s clear that her clapback to her sister’s torment was extremely justified.

At this point, it would probably be best to not entertain the sister’s teasing at all.

When you really dissect the situation, it’s actually kinda funny.

It’s clear her sister doesn’t have the maturity to really see the irony here.

Her sister wanted a reaction out of her, but this isn’t the one she expected.

Let’s hope this situation taught the sister an age old lesson: Don’t dish it out if you can’t take it!

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.