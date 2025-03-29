Parents Were Waiting In Line To Get Their Baby’s Passport, But When Dad Found Out There Was An Easier Option He Insisted That They Leave

If you want to travel internationally, you’ll need a passport, and sometimes that means waiting in line.

AITA for not telling husband he could get a form notarized instead of going with me in person to get our baby’s passport My husband thinks I should have told him that there was an option to get a notarized consent form instead of asking him to come with me to the post office to apply for our baby’s passport in person. He said I “hid” the fact from him and disrespected and wasted his time; that I should have at least given him the option to do the consent form.

He didn’t find out until they were in line to get the baby’s passport.

He found out it was an option after 20 min of both of us waiting in line at the post office for our noon application appointment. There were still 3 applicants ahead of us (meaning at least 30-40 min wait) since the appointments were backed up. He found out because the lady behind us asked if both parents needed to be present and I said “yes, or you could get a notarized form from the dad” After my husband found out he instantly got really angry that I knew this information and didn’t tell him.

She didn’t realize they’d have to wait so long.

I explained that it didn’t even cross my mind as we are together and both local. I didn’t know that the wait would be so long even with an appointment. For context this was our second time at the post office because the first time we didn’t have an appt and the line was so long we left and made an appt to come back. It’s my first time applying in person and I didn’t know that many people would be applying for a passport at any given time.

It would’ve been a good idea to get the notarized form.

Husband thinks I should apologize for not telling him about the notary option. Looking back, that would have been the way to go given that it’s been so difficult coordinating times with him to go (he’s been dragging his feet on this because he doesn’t care to go on any international trips anytime soon and I do, which is another issue). He’s very protective about his time, especially on weekdays and mid-day events as it “interrupts his flow.”

She’s really annoyed at her husband.

Meanwhile I think it’s crazy that he feels so entitled to me mentioning the notary option. I’m annoyed at him for being such a maniac about this. Had I known it was going to be like this I would have told him, but I didn’t know. He called me “negligent” for not knowing that these things take a long time.

She’s going to have to go back again.

I told him the passport process is his responsibility too, but he thinks that since I’ll be waiting in line anyway, I should have respected his time and made it as quick as possible for him by giving him the notary option so he doesn’t have to go and interrupt his day to come in person. So now he said he’ll do the notarized form on HIS TIMING “I’ll do it when I do it and I don’t want you asking me about it” and then I have to go back a third time AGAIN on my own to apply for the passport. I think we should have just waited and finished the task; the argument + getting the notarized form + going back is going to take way more time than if we had just waited. AITA?

Why is his time more important than her time? Her husband sounds selfish. Since they were already there and in line, I agree that they should’ve just waited.

