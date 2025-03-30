Rude Customer Snaps Over Change Request, But The Server Had $95 In The Smallest Bills Possible That Fit The Occasion

When you’re rude to the wrong person, it can really come back to bite you.

A customer was rude to me so I gave her $95 in the smallest bills I had This older lady asked me for her check. Okay cool. No problem. I print it out. It’s $4 and some change. She puts a $100 bill on it and doesn’t even bother to look at the total. I politely asked if she happened to have anything smaller. She didn’t look at it, so I figured maybe she didn’t know just how cheap it was. Maybe she had a $5 bill. Maybe she would like to charge it to a card or something.

Disclaimer: yes, I’m aware that people who are paying with a Benji Franklin probably don’t have anything smaller, hence why they’re paying with it in the first place. But I tried to have the benefit of the doubt. She snapped back at me and said, “NO. I don’t.” Oh, okay, my bad. Her change was $95. I had two 20s left. I could have given her at least one. No. Instead, I gave her 5 $1, 5 $5, and the rest in tens because why are you being mean to me right now?

