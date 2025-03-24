Rude Homeowner’s Parking Tantrum Went Too Far, But He Wasn’t Expecting One Parker To Turn His Curb Into A Permanent Scrap Heap

Public streets are meant to be shared, but this doesn’t prevent certain people from treating them like personal property.

When one self-righteous homeowner got territorial over a space meant for everyone, he unknowingly set the stage for a year-long masterclass in revenge.

Read on for the full story!

Told ‘No parking outside my house, that’s my space” on a public road: a punctured tire leads to a year of long petty revenge There was a bloke who lived over the road from me. He had a little “no parking” sign in his front window. Keeping in mind this was a UK public road and plenty of places to park. I parked in front of his house, because you know, it’s a public road.

So this territorial homeowner comes out to try to scare the parker off.

He comes out and goes bananas — that’s his space and “I better move it or else.” I refused…. Next morning, the front tire has been stabbed. Fair enough, can’t prove it’s him, but it was him….. so…. revenge time!

What this parker did next made the rude homeowner’s tactics look like child’s play.

I bought an old Ford Fiesta for £300 (this was back in 1990) — it was a complete shed and genuinely had had 14 owners before me — but it was certified and I taxed/insured it for virtually no money. I waited for his wife to move their car from “their space” and parked that bad boy right outside his house, on the public road.

The homeowner comes out again, but this time, it’s different.

Again, bloke comes out, goes crazy… and I just smile and say, “Enjoy.” Left that wreck outside his place a full year.

No matter what the homeowner tried, it only made matters worse!

Tires got stabbed, windows broken, even got spray painted, kids playing in it (which enraged the bloke even more), and I just left it there…. Called the scrap yard with a day left on the certification and laughed my butt off every day. No parking that!

He might have slashed the tires, but he was the one who got his patience flattened.

Reddit is sure to get a kick out of this one!

What part of public road does this entitled jerk not understand?

Maybe they would have been able to drive away if someone hadn’t slashed the tires!

This revenge works on so many levels!

He tried to claim the curb, but all he got was a front-row seat to the longest, pettiest show in town.

Delicious.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.