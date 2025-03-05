Sam’s Club Shopper Shared Advice About How To Get the Freshest Rotisserie Chicken

Sam’s Club is known for many things, including its popular rotisserie chickens.

And a TikTokker named Christopher shared a tip and told viewers the best way to get the freshest rotisserie chicken they can at the store.

Christopher told viewers, “So, here’s a fun fact for you that a Sam’s employee once told me. On your rotisserie chickens, if you see that they’ve shrunk, see all that space in there, that means these are from yesterday.”

He added, “And then you see these ones right here? They’re full. These were made fresh today. Just so you guys know. The more space you see inside the containers? Those were the ones that were made yesterday, and you have your fresh ones that are full.”

In the video’s caption, Christopher wrote, “Sam’s employee once told me that the smaller the chicken looks [it] tells you it was made the day before and fresh made day of are a lot fluffier!”

Fresh chicken is the way to go!

