She Had A Washer For Six Years And Didn’t Realize That It Could Also Dry Her Clothes

Well, I bet she never saw this coming!

A TikTokker named Gena posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers the interesting tidbit she learned about what was in her laundry room…and it only took her six years to find out!

The caption to Gena’s video reads, “Washer and dryer in 1? What? Umm, how did I not know this?”

She told viewers, “Apparently, my wash machine that I’ve had for, like, six years, is a washer and a dryer.”

The digital screen on the unit reads, “one-step wash and dry.”

She said, “This was on, I heard it, and I came into the washing machine, and this is completely dry.”

Another text overlay on the video reads, “I just found this out today. I’ve had this washer for 5 + years.”

Check out the video.

This is what viewers had to say.

One individual chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this viewer spoke up.

Better late than never, I guess!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!