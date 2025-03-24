March 24, 2025 at 2:49 am

She Had A Washer For Six Years And Didn’t Realize That It Could Also Dry Her Clothes

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@glamlife864

Well, I bet she never saw this coming!

A TikTokker named Gena posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers the interesting tidbit she learned about what was in her laundry room…and it only took her six years to find out!

Source: TikTok/@glamlife864

The caption to Gena’s video reads, “Washer and dryer in 1? What? Umm, how did I not know this?”

She told viewers, “Apparently, my wash machine that I’ve had for, like, six years, is a washer and a dryer.”

The digital screen on the unit reads, “one-step wash and dry.”

Source: TikTok/@glamlife864

She said, “This was on, I heard it, and I came into the washing machine, and this is completely dry.”

Another text overlay on the video reads, “I just found this out today. I’ve had this washer for 5 + years.”

Source: TikTok/@glamlife864

Check out the video.

@glamlife864

Washer and dryer in 1 What? Umm 🤔 how did I not know this #ge #washer #dryer #justfoundout #what #tips #cleaning #house #umm #fyp #women #me #dry

♬ original sound – Glamlife864

This is what viewers had to say.

One individual chimed in.

Source: TikTok/@glamlife864

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok/@glamlife864

And this viewer spoke up.

Source: TikTok/@glamlife864

Better late than never, I guess!

