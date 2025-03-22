March 22, 2025 at 10:48 am

She Ordered Some Food From Down the Street, But Was Taken Aback When Her Delivery Driver Called Her Out

Listen, we all get a little lazy sometimes.

To the point that we will literally pay for for the chance to be lazier.

But part of the social contract is that if I pay, you’re not supposed to call me out on it, like TikTok user @henricksorem was:

“Let’s just say I’ve never been more disrespecting my entire life,” she begins.

“My food driver lady calls me and she’s like ‘hey, it says you’re like a four minute walk away from me.’

And she’s like like, ‘is that, like, where you are actually? Like I could just walk to get it to you?’

And I was like ‘yeah, I’m like literally, like down the street like two blocks.'”

“And she’s like ‘why didn’t you walk to get it?’

Are you allowed to ask me questions – are you allowed to ask me – listen ma’am, don’t call me out like that, okay?”

“It’s hot here in freaking New Orleans, all right?” she says, though oddly, she seems to be shooting this outside while wearing a hoodie.

“I came from a place where it’s two degrees outside.

You want me to walk like a couple minutes and get a heat stroke?

No. Mind your business.”

On the February day she posted this, New Orleans did reach a new record high of 84.

Not exactly heat stroke levels, but another super fun result of climate change.

“Also I had already walked like 20 minutes before that, okay?

It was the opposite direction, I just didn’t want to deal with that.”

IS SHE EVEN ALLOWED TO ASK ME THAT 😭

Like, what if the answer had been different?

Also, you’re getting paid either way, right?

We all lie sometimes.

But make up your mind, temperature wise.

Maybe we’re all a little spoiled?

