She Suspected Her Boyfriend’s Sister Of Stealing From Her, So She Set Up A Camera To Catch Her In The Act

What would you do if you found out someone you knew was stealing from you? Would you try to catch them in the act and confront them about it, or would you find another way to handle it?

In today’s story, one woman suspected her boyfriend’s sister of stealing from her. She wasn’t 100% sure, so she decided to set up a camera and see what happened.

Now that she has the proof she needs, she’s wondering if she was wrong for setting up the camera.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for setting up a camera in my boyfriend’s room to catch his sister stealing my stuff—and now refusing to go back to their house So, my boyfriend lives with his mom and sister, and since we live close to each other, I used to leave a lot of my stuff at his place to avoid hauling it back and forth all the time. You know, the usual—shampoo, conditioner, skincare, even some clothes. Over time, I started noticing little things going missing. At first, I thought I was just being forgetful (I have ADHD, so losing track of my stuff isn’t exactly unheard of). But then—THE INCIDENT happened.

Her conditioner went missing.

I had just bought a brand-new 1-liter bottle of wella conditioner. (Because hair care is serious business.) A week later, almost half of it was gone. Which made zero sense because (1) I had also bought the matching shampoo, and (2) I always use more shampoo than conditioner, yet somehow, the conditioner had vanished at twice the speed. And within a week, nearly half of it was gone. Now, I use more shampoo than conditioner, and my shampoo bottle (same size) was totally fine. Meanwhile, my boyfriend’s sister, who had previously been complaining about needing to buy conditioner all the time, suddenly…wasn’t.

She set up a camera.

So, after a few more of my things mysteriously vanished, I decided I needed proof. I set up a camera in my boyfriend’s room, facing the spot where I kept my stuff, and waited. And, oh boy, did I get proof.

She wasn’t expecting this!

Not only did his sister go through my things multiple times, but she also rummaged through my personal bag. Like, straight-up opened it and looked inside. Twice. And who knows how many other times she did it before I caught her on camera?

They showed his sister the video.

At this point, my boyfriend and I agreed we needed to confront her. We told his mom first, hoping to handle it…civilly. His mom called his sister into the room, and we showed her the footage. And this girl—with a straight face—lied. To our faces. Even with video evidence.

Her boyfriend’s mom turned on her.

And then, somehow, I became the bad guy. His mom completely turned the situation against me, saying I had no right to put a camera in their house without her permission. (Right, because catching someone stealing my things is worse than…you know, actually stealing.) Then, because apparently that wasn’t enough, she decided to throw in, “It’s always your trauma and your ADHD, so you’re never wrong.” I took a deep breath, kept my cool, and said, “I’m gonna leave now because this conversation is no longer rational. But go ahead and make me the villain so you can keep letting your daughter avoid responsibility.”

She’s wondering if she shouldn’t have set up the camera.

Then I walked out. His mom never apologized, and I feel bad cause my boyfriend is very emotional and isn’t eating well, he says he doesn’t feel hungry every time, also the way his mom said harmful things to me hurt me a lot. So I’d like to ask you guys, AITA for setting up the camera?

I think she needs to stop leaving things at her boyfriend’s place.

His sister is clearly not trustworthy and has somehow manipulated the mom into thinking stealing isn’t a problem.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person has multiple suggestions.

Another reader recommends staying away.

Here’s another vote for keeping her distance from this family.

It might be time to break up.

The daughter is the problem here.

She is not the villain.

It’s pretty lame they’re trying to make her out to be.

