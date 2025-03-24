She Suspected Her Ex’s Divorce Was Due To Cheating, But Isn’t Sure Whether Or Not To Tell The Kids The Truth

When you get a divorce, there can be some feelings of resentment toward the other party, especially if they cheated.

What would you do if your ex-husband was getting a divorce from his new wife and you suspect that it was because he was cheating, so you want to tell the kids?

This is the situation the ex-wife is in this story is in, and she isn’t sure if she is in a position to tell the kids about the divorce and her suspected reasons for it.

Check it out.

WIBTA if I told my kids about their father’s divorce and why? Some backstory: My (41f) ex (41m) split up 10 1/2 years ago and have an amicable to good co-parenting relationship. We share 3 kids, 19M, 14M, 11F and over all co exist well. Our oldest lives with my ex and our younger two live with me. We both have remarried and moved on in life. He also has a 23M from a high school pregnancy.

I guess she would need to know.

Thursday night my ex called me to let me know that he and his wife are getting divorced. Overall their divorce isn’t surprising, after all, there is a reason he is my ex. He said they had just lost feelings for each other and it’s been like that for a while. He claims they have been in an open relationship for the last year and a half, and he had been dating someone. They also just found out that his girlfriend is pregnant. I don’t really believe they had an open relationship. I spent over 10 years married to that man. He may have opened it on his side but it was definitely not open for his wife.

She may be right, but she doesn’t know for sure.

What I believe is that he was cheating on his wife, got his girlfriend pregnant, and is now trying to spin it to where he isn’t the bad guy. WIBTA if my husband and I told the younger 2?

This is really his problem and he should deal with it.

My ex doesn’t want to talk to them about it until the end of spring break. This is several weeks away. I don’t feel like that is fair to the kids, they love their step mom and will probably never see her again. They are loosing an entire family.

Exactly, it is not her mess.

But at the same time, this is not my mess to explain to them and he needs to do it. My husband and I are torn so we decided to seek out the advice of strangers. I also see my therapist on Monday and will be setting up therapy appointments for my kids asap.

I really don’t see any reason why she should share this information with the kids, other than she is spiteful.

Let’s see what the people in the comments say about it.

I agree with this commenter completely.

Exactly this.

Yes, some people blame the messenger.

It is not her place to tell.

This person says it is best to let him tell the kids.

How is this any of her business?

She should really wash her hands of this whole mess.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.