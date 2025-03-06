Beauty Expert Tried To Remove Her L’oreal Telescopic Carbon Black Mascara, But Things Went Terribly Wrong
I’ve never been a person who wears makeup day to day, but I did go to theatre school, and did take a stage makeup class.
I was terrible at it.
Though to be fair, I never had a blunder quite as bad as the one Reddit user @lilyhigh9 had:
“Hey, guys, don’t get the L’oreal Telescopic Carbon Black Mascara,” she says.
Just get the regular black.”
“Because I didn’t think there was a difference between, like, the blackest black, the Carbon Black, and just, like, regular black mascara.”
Sure, why would there be, other than maybe a shade darker?
“But I’m just using my makeup removing balm like I normally do, and I look up and…
Yeah.”
@lilyhigh9
@CeraVe @L’Oréal Paris @L’Oreal USA HELP
It’s giving major Jojo Siwa rebrand vibes:
The memes just keep on coming:
And coming:
But honestly, we’re star-struck.
This may not be the mascara Gotham needs, but it is the mascara it deserved right now.
