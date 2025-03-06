Beauty Expert Tried To Remove Her L’oreal Telescopic Carbon Black Mascara, But Things Went Terribly Wrong

I’ve never been a person who wears makeup day to day, but I did go to theatre school, and did take a stage makeup class.

I was terrible at it.

Though to be fair, I never had a blunder quite as bad as the one Reddit user @lilyhigh9 had:

“Hey, guys, don’t get the L’oreal Telescopic Carbon Black Mascara,” she says.

Just get the regular black.”

“Because I didn’t think there was a difference between, like, the blackest black, the Carbon Black, and just, like, regular black mascara.”

Sure, why would there be, other than maybe a shade darker?

“But I’m just using my makeup removing balm like I normally do, and I look up and…

Yeah.”

It’s giving major Jojo Siwa rebrand vibes:

The memes just keep on coming:

And coming:

But honestly, we’re star-struck.

This may not be the mascara Gotham needs, but it is the mascara it deserved right now.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.