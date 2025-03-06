March 6, 2025 at 4:49 pm

Beauty Expert Tried To Remove Her L’oreal Telescopic Carbon Black Mascara, But Things Went Terribly Wrong

by Ben Auxier

SOURCE: tiktok.com/@lilyhigh9/

I’ve never been a person who wears makeup day to day, but I did go to theatre school, and did take a stage makeup class.

I was terrible at it.

Though to be fair, I never had a blunder quite as bad as the one Reddit user @lilyhigh9 had:

SOURCE: tiktok.com/@lilyhigh9/

“Hey, guys, don’t get the L’oreal Telescopic Carbon Black Mascara,” she says.

Just get the regular black.”

SOURCE: tiktok.com/@lilyhigh9/

“Because I didn’t think there was a difference between, like, the blackest black, the Carbon Black, and just, like, regular black mascara.”

Sure, why would there be, other than maybe a shade darker?

SOURCE: tiktok.com/@lilyhigh9/

“But I’m just using my makeup removing balm like I normally do, and I look up and…

Yeah.”

@lilyhigh9

@CeraVe @L’Oréal Paris @L’Oreal USA HELP

♬ original sound – Lily Hightower

It’s giving major Jojo Siwa rebrand vibes:

SOURCE: tiktok.com/@lilyhigh9/

The memes just keep on coming:

SOURCE: tiktok.com/@lilyhigh9/

And coming:

SOURCE: tiktok.com/@lilyhigh9/

But honestly, we’re star-struck.

SOURCE: tiktok.com/@lilyhigh9/

This may not be the mascara Gotham needs, but it is the mascara it deserved right now.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter