She Wanted To Keep Her Pregnancy Quiet, But Her Sister-In-Law Took Personal Offense

We all know in-laws can be trouble, but usually the whole family is pretty happy to celebrate the coming of a new member.

Still, you have to be understanding if the parents-to-be want to keep the news to themselves for a little while – or longer.

This sister-in-law didn’t get the memo, though.

Check it out.

SIL offended that she wasn’t informed on my pregnancy. I got pregnant in November. Previous to this, I had a very difficult miscarriage. So this time me around, I decided not to tell anyone of the pregnancy until I was 12 weeks along.

Reasonable to keep something like this to yourself.

A couple of times during those initial 12 weeks, SIL would ask point blank if I was pregnant. I always tried to politely brush it off and just hold my belly and say I love food (implying I’m just fat). Once 12 weeks rolled around, my husband and I told my parents and his parents. I guess his parents told his sister, but that didn’t bother me too much.

Sure, family is entitled to share news… or so you’d think.

I figure it’s past 12 weeks, so it’s not a secret, and SIL had been pregnant before so she knows how private these things can be. Well apparently I was wrong. My in-laws had a gathering at my husband’s grandmother’s house and several times, SIL brings up how I’m pregnant and she called it.

Uh-oh, in-law drama.

At one point she called me a liar because I didn’t confirm with her when she asked point blank. I just kept looking away and people were giving her weird looks but not confronting her. Nobody was really even speaking to her, she was just talking loudly to herself. She just didn’t drop the subject so I looked her straight in the eye and said, “Why are you so obsessed with my uterus? Seems a bit weird.”

Callin’ it like it is…

And she got offended and called me a liar again for not confirming with her when she asked point blank. I looked at her again and said, “Asking if someone is pregnant is a really rude question. I don’t know why you think it’s appropriate. But of course, if you always want to be first to know, I can text you every time after I go to bed with your brother. That way you can even have the astrology sign of the future baby figured out!”

OK, maybe TMI, but gets the point across!

She looked at me disgusted and just kept saying it’s wrong to lie and my husband and I and my toddler left. I burst into tears as soon as we left but my husband was completely on my side about it. His mom even called me the next day to say that she spoke to SIL to say she was inappropriate.

Wow, even MIL is on her side.

SIL now refuses to look at me for any family functions. Easier for me🤷‍♀️

Her body, her choice.

Nosy in-laws are the worst, and this woman fights fire with fire.

Everyone knew she was out of line.

