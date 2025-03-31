She Was Getting Ready To Enjoy Some Hi-C, But What She Found Inside The Package Was Weird

I used to think that the Mandela Effect was just people getting way too worked up about the fact that, surprise, humans have imperfect memories.

But now I think we really are in an alternate timeline.

Look at this video from TikTok user @djhonnay:

“You would think, right?” she says, displaying a Hi-C package clearly labeled “Flashin’ Fruit Punch.”

Even though the package is opaque, we all know what this drink looks like.

It’s bright red. It has to be.

Except no, somehow it’s not.

“Is it good?”

The comments are CHAOS. Nobody can agree about what’s going on:

We’re ALL from different timelines!

Or time travel?!

Some people don’t even know what drink we’re talking about!

And the restaurants are living in their own universes!

Far more research is needed.

