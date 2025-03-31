March 31, 2025 at 10:49 am

She Was Getting Ready To Enjoy Some Hi-C, But What She Found Inside The Package Was Weird

by Ben Auxier

Two women in a kitchen with Hi-C drinks

TikTok/djhonnay

I used to think that the Mandela Effect was just people getting way too worked up about the fact that, surprise, humans have imperfect memories.

But now I think we really are in an alternate timeline.

Look at this video from TikTok user @djhonnay:

Two women in a kitchen with Hi-C drinks

TikTok/djhonnay

“You would think, right?” she says, displaying a Hi-C package clearly labeled “Flashin’ Fruit Punch.”

Two women in a kitchen with Hi-C drinks

TikTok/djhonnay

Even though the package is opaque, we all know what this drink looks like.

It’s bright red. It has to be.

Two women in a kitchen with Hi-C drinks

TikTok/djhonnay

Except no, somehow it’s not.

Two women in a kitchen with Hi-C drinks

TikTok/djhonnay

“Is it good?”

@djhonnay

I’m so disgusted 🤣🤣 somebody explain now??!!!

♬ original sound – Nay 🩷

The comments are CHAOS. Nobody can agree about what’s going on:

2025 03 08 02 23 17 She Was Getting Ready To Enjoy Some Hi C, But What She Found Inside The Package Was Weird

We’re ALL from different timelines!

2025 03 08 02 23 34 She Was Getting Ready To Enjoy Some Hi C, But What She Found Inside The Package Was Weird

Or time travel?!

2025 03 08 02 23 48 She Was Getting Ready To Enjoy Some Hi C, But What She Found Inside The Package Was Weird

Some people don’t even know what drink we’re talking about!

2025 03 08 02 24 07 She Was Getting Ready To Enjoy Some Hi C, But What She Found Inside The Package Was Weird

And the restaurants are living in their own universes!

2025 03 08 02 24 12 She Was Getting Ready To Enjoy Some Hi C, But What She Found Inside The Package Was Weird

Far more research is needed.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter