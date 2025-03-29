She Was Sick Of Hearing Her Obese Friend Complain About His Health, So She Called Him Out On His Bad Eating Habits

Someone’s weight can be a very sensitive subject. Often, it’s best not to say anything about someone’s appearance, because you don’t know their situation.

But what if you do know their situation?

In today’s story, a woman calls out her friend on his bad habits, and now the friendship might be over.

Let’s see what happened.

AITA for being honest with my friend for telling him that he should work out and take care of his health? I (24f) have a friend group, a trio with two other make friends, one of them is Andrew(26). Andrew is overweigth and has a very unhealthy diet, to the point of drinking a Redbull and a bag of Ruffles for breakfast . We have been friends for 15 years and we have the kind of friendship where you can always be honest with each other.

She’s sick of hearing Andrew complain.

In the last years Andrew have been gaining weight and always complaning about his health problems and that all comes back to his unhealthy diet. I have been listening to those complains, but he doesn’t seem to change his habits so it becomes annoying. Especially when I have a very weak immune system and chronic health issues that are genetic. I’m not a gym rat or the a strict person when it comes to diet but i control myself and try my best to keep myself in good shape.

She finally called him out on what he’s doing.

Andrew complained again because of his high colesterol in a video chat while he até chips, and I was done. I said bluntly that if he really wanted those problems to stop he should make and effort by not eating junk food and work out to loose weight because he was becoming obese and it was worrying to see him like this. He reacted badly by saying that I was attacking him, hurt his feelings and that I was fatphobic. I answered him that I was saying this out of worry and that the ‘body positivity’ isn’t about romaticizing unhealthy life style, but loving yourself enough to take care of you and recognise what could be better.

She realizes that her friend is toxic.

He ended up blocking me on everything 3 day ago…and I don’t know if I should let this be or actually try to fix things. These days apart made me realize how toxic he really was, for examples he comes from parents that give him everything he wants and he never had to work for anything. He never understood why me and the others were busy because of work and uni. I understand he is a very selfish person as well, always mentioning mental health issues to get attention, to point of dismissing my anxiety and quote “Mine is worse”. So AITA for being honest with my friend about his unhealthy life style and should I just keep distance from him?

It’d be hard to drop a friend after 15 years, but it seems like she was trying to be a good friend and he blocked her. I’d say it’s on him to try to fix this relationship.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks she was just being a good friend.

This person agrees that she did the right thing.

This thin person takes the fat person’s side.

Honesty is the best policy.

It’s up to the friend if he wants to be friends.

The ball is in his court.

