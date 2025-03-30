She’s Been Trying To Open A Jar Of Pickles For Days, But Then She Discovered A New Method

It’s hard to appreciate just how far food preservation has come in a few generations.

But one problem remains: opening jars is impossible sometimes.

Never fear, there’s a solution in this video from TikTok user @leslylopez382:

“I’ve been trying to open this jar of pickles for 3 days now,” the caption below the video reads.

But then, she takes a can opener, and using the notch on the side, easily pops the lid off.

“TikTok what would I do without you?” says the text on screen.

A CAN opener? On a JAR?!

Others have their own methods:

You just gotta give it a love tap?

Apparently this has been common knowledge to some:

Man, I want pickles too!

