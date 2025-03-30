She’s Been Trying To Open A Jar Of Pickles For Days, But Then She Discovered A New Method
by Ben Auxier
It’s hard to appreciate just how far food preservation has come in a few generations.
But one problem remains: opening jars is impossible sometimes.
Never fear, there’s a solution in this video from TikTok user @leslylopez382:
“I’ve been trying to open this jar of pickles for 3 days now,” the caption below the video reads.
But then, she takes a can opener, and using the notch on the side, easily pops the lid off.
“TikTok what would I do without you?” says the text on screen.
A CAN opener? On a JAR?!
Others have their own methods:
You just gotta give it a love tap?
Apparently this has been common knowledge to some:
Man, I want pickles too!
