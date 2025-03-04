Sister Plans Dream Destination Wedding, But Maid of Honor Has a Secret That Could Change Everything

A woman is thrilled to be expecting her first child after struggling with endometriosis—but there’s a catch. She’s supposed to be the maid of honor at her sister’s destination wedding in November.

With a high-risk pregnancy and a strict no-announcement-before-the-first-trimester rule, she’s torn between keeping her secret and giving her sister a heads-up.

WIBTA for not telling my sister I’m pregnant and won’t be able to attend her destination wedding? My (40f) older sister (50f) is getting married in early November and I just found out I’m pregnant. I’m supposed to be her MOH. For context this is my 1st child, wasn’t really prepared yet for the positive pregnancy as I just got diagnosed with endometriosis and was about to go to an endocrinologist for IVF treatments…

This is also her 1st wedding, even though they already had a small civil ceremony in May of last year, but November will be their big church and reception date. I’m considered a geriatric high risk pregnancy and don’t want to announce yet, at least until after the 1st trimester, just in case things go awry.

So, WIBTA for not letting her know now instead of waiting till April? Extra info.. she does have 2 adult daughters from previous relationship, who could easily step into the role. TIA.

