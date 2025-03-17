Store Refuses To Let Shopper Use Self-Checkout With A Cart, So She Makes The Cashier Count $100 In Loose Change

When you’ve had the same shopping routine for some time, it can come as a shock when you find out the store has made changes, and it’s not for the better.

So, what would you do if a store suddenly enforced a checkout rule that made your usual shopping routine more difficult?

Would you push back and explain your reasoning?

Or would you go along with it and let them see how inefficient the policy really is?

In the following story, one shopper deals with this exact dilemma when she’s told not to take her cart into the self-service area.

Here’s the full story.

Want me to pay at the cashier? No problem I live with my boyfriend, who owns a coffee shop. People tend to scramble a few 10c or 20c coins to pay for the coffee, so we always have plenty of them lying around. I usually use them to pay for the groceries. I usually go to the same store because they have self service checkouts so the cashiers don’t have to count the ton of coins I would pay with. I always go about one hour before the closing time (because of work), take a shopping cart, pick up €50 to €100 worth of groceries, and pay at the self-service.

Suddenly, she wasn’t allowed to take her cart to the checkout area.

It never was an issue until recently. I was told that I couldn’t bring the shopping cart to the self-service area. I explained I was planning to pay with coins and it would take ages for a cashier to count it, and personally, I didn’t mind going to the cashier. They said that it didn’t matter because there wasn’t enough space in the self-checkout area for a shopping cart (which is wrong. You could fit at least four of those carts beside each other, and somehow people with prams and buggies were allowed even it they were taking much space).

It took way longer than it should have.

I said whatever and took my cart to the cashier (shop was closing in about 15 minutes). My total was around €100 so I handed her few money bags with my 10c and 20c coins. They were mixed up and not precounted. The cashier tried to send me back to the self-service area. I simply replied that it was somehow a store policy, and I’m not allowed over there, so unfortunately, she will have to count all those coins. I calmly added that I was in no rush, so she could take her time and thank her colleagues if she wanted to. I left the store 20 minutes past the closing time. If I had been using self-service, it would have taken me 5 minutes.

They should fix that policy ASAP.

