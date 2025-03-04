Street Psychic Asked A Woman If She Wanted Him To Tell Her Fortune, And Her Response Made Everyone Around Her Laugh

Sometimes words are strong enough to put people in their place!

This woman was approached by a man who claimed to be a psychic, but she used a few words to make him look like a fool. Years later, she still laughs when she thinks about this story.

Keep reading to see what she did that as so powerful and funny!

Not So Psychic Many many years ago, I lived in New York City.

One day, during rush hour, I was caught up in the throng of people crowding the sidewalk when, out of the blue, a fortune teller ran into the crowd, grabbed my hand and said, “Would you like me to tell your fortune?” For once I said the right thing at the right time.

That’s FUNNY!

I blurted out, “If you were really psychic, you’d know the answer to that,” and walked on, listening to chortles of laughter bursting out from the people around me. Thinking about it now, 40 years later, it still makes me laugh.

GEEZ!

That psychic really needed a better opening line!

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit have to say about this story.

This user has a great opinion on psychics!

HAHA! This user knows which psychic to believe.

This user loves this response!

This user shares a psychic event from a party!

This user would want to hear a specific response from a psychic!

That really was the perfect response!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.