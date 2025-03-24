Teen Girls Bully A Girl With Acne, But When She Shows Up One Day With Acne-Free Skin, It Bothers Her Bullies For 60 Years

High school bullies think they’ll always have the upper hand, but sometimes, their victims get the last laugh.

So, what would you do if a group of classmates tormented you for years and then handed you the perfect opportunity for revenge? Would you take the high road and ignore them? Or would you make them regret their cruelty in a way they’d never forget?

In the following story, one woman reminisces about how a girl got the best of her high school bully grandmother. Here’s how it all went down.

This girl got revenge on her bullies(my grandmother was one of them) My grandmother was a 1950s mean girl. Regina George level. I can attest-she never “grew out of it” and was actually worse to “family.” But…. she and her friends were baffled by this girl all the way to their deathbeds. In high school, there was a girl with terrible acne. I guess it was so bad that she was an easy target.

Maybe she did listen to them.

Well, they bullied her from freshman year to senior year. They had a school break (spring break?), and on that Thursday or Friday, they decided to tell this girl that if she washed her face in cow pee, her acne would go away. I think she lived on a farm and had cows. Real creative high schoolers. Well, come Monday, over a week later….. this girl had perfectly clear skin.

The grandmother never forgot about that girl.

Apparently, she had clear skin till graduation and suddenly had confidence. Enough confidence that no matter what they asked or how they harassed this girl- she never told them how she got clear skin. However……She got under their skin for 60 years. My grandmother sometimes would remember and would be mad for days. Petty revenge for a lifetime. All she had to do was move on with her life.

Yikes! She really showed them!

