Teens Walked Away From A Toxic Friendship, But Their Former Friends Tried To Make Them Pay The Price

When a friendship goes south, it can start to impact all areas of your life, including your wallet.

When a group of teenagers backed out of a planned holiday after being mistreated, their former friends tried to nickel-and-dime them for the inconvenience.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for not paying our “cancellation fees” Me and my 2 other friends (all 17F) have recently cancelled a holiday with our old group of friends. We cut contact with due to being blatantly ignored, feeling unwelcome in our own friend group, and a whole lot of other things.

The girls tried to do right by the situations by paying their dues.

When we cancelled our holiday, we promised that we would pay the cancellation fee, since some of the girls were already complaining about not wanting to be left with our expenses.

After checking, it appeared they were off the hook.

However, when I checked the website where we got our booking, I was informed that we were not eligible for a cancellation fee as we had dropped out of our holiday over a hundred days before the initial date.

But their ex-friends informed them they still owed money.

When I had told her that there were no cancellation fees, that all we would have lost was our deposit of $73.36, she insisted it was a cancellation fee when it obviously wasn’t. I even contacted our travel agent, and they even told us that there would be no cancellation fee.

Turns out, not all was as it seemed.

The “cancellation fee” in question was actually $46.47 from each of us. Their “cancellation fee” was actually the price of their own tickets going up due to 5 people going on holiday instead of 8.

So they set their ex-friends straight.

When we informed them that we would not be paying for their own tickets going up in price—since we weren’t even going on the holiday anymore—they continued to insist that it was our responsibility to pay for this holiday.

The blame shifting continued.

They said none of this would have happened if we hadn’t dropped out, but actually, none of this would have happened if they hadn’t started treating us so poorly.

But they can’t get over how shady the whole situation is.

The reason the price had gone up for them is because they wanted to keep the bigger room (in which we would reside), where they would be charged for a low occupancy fee. Which they have been disguising as the “cancellation fee.” AITA?

If anyone owed anything, it was an apology

Let’s see what Reddit had to say.

When you really analyze the situation, it’s clear these girls aren’t at fault.

They did their due diligence by checking with the travel agent, so now they’re in the clear.

On the other hand, this user empathizes with the friends now forced to pay more.

At this point, it’s best to just move forward and not look back.

Friendships can sometimes come with hidden costs, but the price of being mistreated is never worth paying.

They definitely made the right call.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.