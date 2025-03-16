‘That’s what I get for talking mess.’ – Chick-fil-A Customer Wasn’t Happy About The Kale Salad She Got

Well, color me shocked!

I personally had no idea that Chick-fil-A offers kale, but I guess you learn something new every day!

But maybe it’s not all it’s cracked up to be…

A woman named Reba posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why she felt like she got the short end of the stick when she ordered a meal with kale from a Chick-fil-A location.

Reba showed viewers her meal and said, “I don’t care what anybody says $13 is not too much for this salad.”

She added, “They were low, but they gave me the last little bit they had, all right. The money’s already spent.”

Reba then said, “That’s what I get for talking mess.”

Check out the video.

@rebalasha That’s what I get for speaking too soon 🤣 @Chick-fil-A gave me the last little bit they had lol!! ♬ original sound – Reba Lasha

Reba posted a follow-up video and told viewers that she went back to Chick-fil-A again and got the same salad.

This time, she got a lot more food and she said, “This is exactly what it’s supposed to look like.”

@rebalasha Ok @Chick-fil-A came through for lunch yesterday 👏 This is what the Kale salad should look like 💚 ♬ original sound – Reba Lasha

Here’s what viewers had to say.

In other news, Chick-fil-A has kale…

