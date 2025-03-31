March 31, 2025 at 2:49 am

The Internet Wanted To Know How A Big Mac Is Made, And He Showed Us All Step By Step

McDonald's employee making a Big Mac

You ever been waiting in line at the drive thru and find yourself wondering exactly what’s going on in the kitchen?

Well wonder no more.

McDonald’s employee and TikTok user @mckydscrew is here to show exactly how they do their most iconic burger:

McDonald's employee making a Big Mac

“This is how you make a Big Mac,” he begins as he positions himself on a kitchen assembly line.

McDonald's employee making a Big Mac

“First, you wanna grab your Big Mac bread, let that go through.”

McDonald's employee making a Big Mac

“Then you’re gonna grab your Big Mac box.”

McDonald's employee making a Big Mac

“Now, if you got your bread, you wanna come over here, to your Big Mac sauce. Put some on the top and bottom.”

McDonald's employee making a Big Mac

“Grab you some lettuce, put you some lettuce at the top and bottom. Not too much, though.”

McDonald's employee making a Big Mac

“Grab a piece of cheese, one piece. Cheese only at the bottom. Don’t put none at the top.”

McDonald's employee making a Big Mac

“Put a piece of meat at the top of the bottom. You grab the top part, then put it over, and there you have yourself a Big Mac.”

Replying to @Chief 👴👴 how to make a big mac #viral #blowthisup? #mcdonalds #fyp #crewtrainer #bigmac

Of course, this wasn’t enough for many:

2025 03 08 01 31 40 The Internet Wanted To Know How A Big Mac Is Made, And He Showed Us All Step By Step

And he left out the best part:

2025 03 08 01 32 01 The Internet Wanted To Know How A Big Mac Is Made, And He Showed Us All Step By Step

I agree with this wholeheartedly:

2025 03 08 01 32 20 The Internet Wanted To Know How A Big Mac Is Made, And He Showed Us All Step By Step

And if you were worried about the onions…

2025 03 08 01 32 47 The Internet Wanted To Know How A Big Mac Is Made, And He Showed Us All Step By Step

It is literally 1:30am as I write this and I’m strongly considering heading to McDonald’s now.

