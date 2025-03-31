The Internet Wanted To Know How A Big Mac Is Made, And He Showed Us All Step By Step

You ever been waiting in line at the drive thru and find yourself wondering exactly what’s going on in the kitchen?

Well wonder no more.

McDonald’s employee and TikTok user @mckydscrew is here to show exactly how they do their most iconic burger:

“This is how you make a Big Mac,” he begins as he positions himself on a kitchen assembly line.

“First, you wanna grab your Big Mac bread, let that go through.”

“Then you’re gonna grab your Big Mac box.”

“Now, if you got your bread, you wanna come over here, to your Big Mac sauce. Put some on the top and bottom.”

“Grab you some lettuce, put you some lettuce at the top and bottom. Not too much, though.”

“Grab a piece of cheese, one piece. Cheese only at the bottom. Don’t put none at the top.”

“Put a piece of meat at the top of the bottom. You grab the top part, then put it over, and there you have yourself a Big Mac.”

Of course, this wasn’t enough for many:

And he left out the best part:

I agree with this wholeheartedly:

And if you were worried about the onions…

It is literally 1:30am as I write this and I’m strongly considering heading to McDonald’s now.

