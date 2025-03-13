March 13, 2025 at 11:15 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 831

by Ashley Dreiling

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
A 65-year-old spent 94 days on a bike route to honor his late wife
Backing an 18-wheeler into a tight spot
The forest of giants
Burning witch costume set
Best boi until the end
Crushing metal pipe
This is just pure genius
When you think you’re the coolest dude at the gym…
Flowers that never die
What’s your favorite forecast?
Using solar power to boil water
The colors of the Sri Ranganathaswamy temple
How a pro Foosball player controls the field
LEGO storage bricks are the foundation of a snow fort
A shedding gecko
Real photo of the moon crossing Earth
George Ntavoutian sets bike loop world record
Blowing a kiss
10 ARTICLES

Is This Person Wrong for Not Baking Gluten Free For Co-worker’s Birthday?
The Future Is Here: Everybody’s Caps Lock Key Is Synced Around The World
Are your fingerprints really unique?
This Is The Most Common Way Grease Fires Start In The Kitchen
Space telescope finds rare ‘Einstein Ring’ of light in nearby galaxy
Asleep on the Job
Home Sweet Homer: The Strange Saga of the Real-Life ‘Simpsons’ House in Nevada
10 Hilarious Tweets That Reveal The Parts of Marriage No One Talks About
Microsoft Study Finds AI Makes Human Cognition “Atrophied and Unprepared”
‘Table for Two’ Encourages You to Pause to Enjoy the Romance of Food

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

