The Shirk Report – Volume 832

by Ashley Dreiling

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Inside of a croissant
Dirt bike detox
Problem solver
Most unlikely hole-in-one ever
“Weweese the Cracken”
Train going through a perfect forest tunnel
Seal cannot stop hugging toy version of itself
Ghost plane
Enjoy this spectacular sunset
This guy’s shirt melts seamlessly into the wall
Removing tree stumps
Dedication to the holiday
Well, not getting much work done today
Apartments in Hong Kong
“I can spin a ball, too”
Hang Ten!
Automated parcel sorting machine
Some fine examples of pure breads
10 ARTICLES

NASA says yes, an asteroid buzzing by in 2032 could hit Earth
The 12 Wes Anderson Characters That Made Him An Icon
Scientists Discover That Thick Hips and Thighs Might Lead to a Lower Mortality Rate
BMW’s next-gen EVs depend on an unassuming black box called ‘Heart of Joy’
A Beginner’s Guide to Gym Terminology
This New York Penthouse Is Quite Possibly The Dreamiest Home Of All Time
Doctors Reveal The Unexpected Cough Remedy That Kicks In ASAP
How to reset the YouTube algorithm
Wake Up And Smell These Fluffy Espresso Marshmallows
People Talk About the Nonsense They Have to Deal With at the Office

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

