Friend Is In A Very Toxic Relationship That Causes Him To Miss Lots Of Big Events, But They’re About Done Giving Him Grace

When a friend has a girlfriend, you have to expect that she will be a big part of his life, but what if she is really bad for him?

What would you do if your friend was constantly complaining and being controlled by her, but he refuses to leave her?

That is the situation the friend in this story is in, so he is finally cutting him off until he breaks up with his toxic girlfriend.

Check it out.

AITA for no longer inviting a friend on trips So I (24M) am in a group with several other friends (ranging from 24-34). There’s one friend, Cam (26M) who always says he wants to hang out with us, but is very flaky. He would say he would show up at a certain time then be hours late or bail last minute; and every single time, the excuse always cycles back to his GF Ashley (34F). It’s always “Ashley needed this,” “Ashley wanted me to say home,” “Ashley took away my car privileges.” Eventually, I realized what was going on and told Cam that Ashley is toxic and controlling, dictating his life.

He needs to walk away.

Cam then broke down in my car crying to me about how he feels so trapped. I told him that he needs to move out when his lease is up and break up with her. But every time I tell him she is so controlling, he just makes excuses for her.

She will always be in a bad place.

He always says she’s in a bad place and needs support, and I need to not be so judgey, but he will come to me all the time crying when he needs something (she’s locked him out of their place twice and she gave away his spare key, and she gave away his car to her mom, so now he can’t travel). Every single time I tell Cam that Ashley is toxic after he comes to me crying, the cycle repeats itself. Sometimes he ghosts me for weeks and months only to demand later that I drop what I’m doing at the moment because Ashley is “finally letting” him talk to me again and “giving him those privileges back.”

He is not a very good friend.

He then gets mad at me if I told him I already have other plans and cannot go out with him. For this reason, he has bailed on so many outings and big trips, all at the very last minute with little communication, all for her. After he bailed last time, I still went with the rest of my group and had a great time, and he complained to me about feeling excluded and how we shouldn’t turn our backs on him because he has to support Ashley. I told him it’s nonsensical for him to get to bail all the time for Ashley, yet always come to me when he needs help because Ashley at the drop of the hat, and that I feel my time is never respected, and when I give him advice, he proceeds to give me the same argument, making me feel like I hit a rock wall. Another friend, Anne (23F) says she’s surprised I’m even still trying with him and that I can’t help someone that can’t help themself.

Sometimes, you have to let people hit rock bottom.

Well, I agreed and told Cam that I cannot count on him because of his frequent flaking and ghosting, and that if he will refuse to listen to me, then I cannot do anything else to help him. He said I need to be understanding and accommodating for him. So, AITA?

Wow, this girl is very controlling, but until he is ready to cut it off, there isn’t anything the friends can do.

Let’s see what the people in the comments say about this story.

Be there for him when he is ready to leave her.

This commenter would stop inviting him to big events.

Yes, friendship is a two-way street.

Be there for him when he finally breaks up.

Here is someone who got out of a relationship like this.

This girl is toxic with a capital T.

He’ll figure it out eventually.

