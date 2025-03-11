Plane Passengers Held Everyone Up For A Purse Left Behind, So They Got Kicked Off The Plane

Traveling is super frustrating a lot of the time, even when you don’t have fellow passengers who act like the people in this story.

And honestly, we all have enough drama in the airport without other passengers contributing to the delays.

Here’s what happened when the staff were done with their ridiculously entitled behavior.

To the 2 entitled brats that disturbed a flight from Iceland to Canada and caused a delay; I hope you’re banned for life. I was on a recent flight from Iceland to Canada and minutes before take off, literally as the hostess was doing safety demonstration, a girl jumps out of her seat. She interrupts her to tell her she forgot her purse in the airport with her passport in it asking if she can just go and get it. She was hyperventilating. The hostess asks her to sit down and calm down and she goes to inform the crew. Then another crew member comes over and lo and behold the story changes into “No, I have my passport , but i need the purse because i have medication in it.”

Then it gets even more ridiculous.

They ask her what type of medication maybe they have it on board with her then she snaps back at them telling them “It doesn’t matter what medication.” That she needs her purse full stop and she “cant have this conversation right now.” Later they informed her that ground crew searched the gate where the girl told them the purse would be but they found nothing. Then it got worse when her “brother” jumped screaming at the crew saying he can go and look for it. We were literally in take off position away from the gate. T he crew informed him that they can’t allow him to do that then he charged out of his seat demanding to speak to the pilot saying “I’m a pilot and I know what can be done. “The audacity!! 45 mins in the guy comes back, grabs his carry ons and his sister, and left the plane after making pathetic little speech. He said his sister “could not have survived the flight without the medication.” At this point everyone else on the flight was like just get off dude no one wants to hear that nonsense.

Now it gets satisfying.

Later on the captain informed the passengers that they were kicked off the plane because the purse was found, but there was no medication in it. And then the crew had to manually confirm the belongings of everyone on the plane to make sure these two did not leave anything suspicious behind, causing everyone to freak out over a potential security threat considering the ridiculous story the two morons told. The whole ordeal caused the flight a delay by an hour or so. It was infuriating to see how rude they were to the lovely crew and how entitled they thought they were to everyone’s time. It was a packed flight with families and kids on board. She probably just didn’t want to lose her purse knowing that if she made up a whole sob story they would just go get her bag and hand it to her no questions asked. Keep them off flights please!!

