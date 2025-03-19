Their Mother Had Affairs, So They Told The Truth. Years Later The Rest Of The Family Still Blames Them For Shattering Their Serenity.

Unfortunately, in this day and age, broken families are more common than anyone would like, but no child ever expects to feel responsible for the mess.

For one child, a knock on a locked bedroom door opened up a world of betrayal no one was ready to face.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA for Telling My Dad About My Mom’s cheating on him? When I was a kid, I witnessed something that changed my family forever. My mom had a habit of bringing different men home. My dad’s job requires a lot of travel. She rarely cooked or took care of me, and I was left feeling neglected and fed up.

One day, the child’s worst suspicions were confirmed.

One day, I woke up and noticed her bedroom door was locked. I kept knocking until a man I recognized from a previous visit came out. He was holding plumbing tools and claimed he was there to fix something. I knew that wasn’t true, but I stayed quiet and walked away.

But they knew they couldn’t wait any longer to take action.

Eventually, I couldn’t take it anymore.

I was sick of watching my mom’s behavior, so I called my dad and told him exactly what I saw. My parents had a huge argument afterward.

Nothing was the same after they exposed their mother.

They didn’t get divorced right away, but I could feel that their relationship was never the same after that day.

Now, years later, my mother’s side of the family still blames me for what happened. My mom and I no longer speak. She hates me for exposing her actions, and I can’t help but wonder — AITA for telling my dad the truth as a kid?

This child chose honesty over complicity, and now they feel they’ve paid the price.

What did Reddit think?

It’s evident to this commenter where the blame truly lies.

It’s completely unfair to blame the person who was just trying to protect their other parent.

What’s really crazy was that the mother didn’t even care much to hide her behavior.

What the mother did wasn’t only wrong, but potentially dangerous too.

The truth was never theirs to hide.

