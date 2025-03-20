‘They used to have rows of five in each.’ – Costco Shopper Wasn’t Impressed By How Shrinkflation Affected The Chicken She Bought

As the prices go up, the items we pay for get smaller.

It doesn’t make a whole lot of sense, but that’s what’s been happening lately with a lot of things at the grocery store.

And a woman named Adriana posted a video on TikTok to complain about a package of chicken she bought at a Costco store.

Adriana said the package of chicken thighs she typically buys from Costco just ain’t what it used to be.

She told viewers, “This is shrinkflation. No diss to Costco, I used to buy these all the time. I just want people to be aware.”

Adriana added, “They used to have rows of five in each. Six rows of five, that’s 30. Now we have one, two, three, four, five rows of four, that’s 20. For the same price.”

Here’s the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This TikTokker chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Shrinkflation seems to affecting everything lately…

