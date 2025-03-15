A Thief Tells A Cashier To Put All The Money In A Grocery Store Bag, So She Does Just That And Includes Rolls Of Quarters

One of the scary situations you could encounter while working as a cashier at a retail store is having to deal with a robbery.

What would you do if a thief told you to put all the money from the register into a bag? Would you do it?

In today’s story, one former cashier did as told, and it didn’t work out the way the robber expected.

Let’s read all the details.

ALL of the money Several years ago I was working retail and we were robbed. The robber thrust a plastic grocery store bag at me and told me to empty the safe into it. I put all the bills in, and remember thinking should I ask if they want the coins too? But asking seemed like a bad idea, and I was too scared to just stop, so… I kept going. Coins and all.

The coins were pretty heavy!

I had shoveled in all the rolls of quarters and dimes and some of the nickels when they grabbed the bag back and left. Found out after that the weight of the coins had ripped the bag and they left a trail of money in the parking lot. At the time I was still too freaked out to appreciate the situation but now I laugh whenever I think of the robbery. HA HA!

That really is funny!

It’s too bad the coins didn’t make a hole so big that all the money fell out in the parking lot!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

It probably was a traumatic experience.

Here’s a similar story.

One person did ask a thief a question.

These thieves didn’t get very far!

Coins are pretty heavy!

Guess the thief should have asked for a double bag.

