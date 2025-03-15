Portrait Studio Photographer Is Told By An Entitled Mother To Stay Past Closing Time, But They Stand Their Ground And Tell Them To Rebook

Nobody likes a customer that shows up right at closing time, not matter what type of customer service you’re in.

That said, most of us know you just have to deal with it.

But in this story, a woman actually called ahead to announce her arrival right at EOD, and the photographer wasn’t going to let it go.

Let’s see how he shuts this down.

Entitled mother thought I should stay late because she was “on her way” So this took place some 30 years ago. Some important facts. I was a photographer at a portrait studio in a major retail store. A portrait session could take anywhere from 15 minutes to an hour; depending on the subjects. I had a 7 and 8 year old at the time. My commute was an hour each way. Our hours were 10:00 am to 7:00 pm I worked in a major town that drew a lot of its business from nearby rural communities, by nearby I mean up to 30 minutes away.

Good context for this saga.

On to the story: One evening at 6:50 pm I’m wrapping things up to close when I get a phone call and the following conversation ensued: EW (entitled women) Me: ( expecting to be making an appointment) Portrait studio, how can I help you?

Because what else would you expect?

EW : I just wanted to let you know we’re on our way to get photos taken, I have two kids! Me: It’s 6:50…. you realize we close at 7:00? EW: Yes… that’s why I’m calling so you know we’re coming, we only live in (and names a town 15 -20 minutes away), we’ll be there by 7:00. Me: (knowing they will never arrive by 7:00) I’m leaving at 7:00… that’s our closing time. EW: That’s why I’m calling to make sure you wait for us, we’ll be there by seven.

Sounds like EW doesn’t have a great sense of time.

Me: I won’t be here EW: You don’t understand, the kids are dressed already, they have to get their pictures taken tonight! Me: Yes, I do understand, what you don’t understand is we close at seven, and I’m leaving at seven, I have two kids myself and would like to see them before they go to bed. Would you like to make an appointment for later this week? Our last appointment is at 6:30. EW: click

Call ended!

What do the comments have to say about this snapshot?

Someone else had a similar experience. Boohoo.

This person was the workplace hero.

Another poster says, respect the posted hours!

Another user points out, it’s not just what you say but how you say it.

This user says, closed means closed.

This was definitely NOT a portrait of a lady.

I get her panic, but still. You have to just take the loss.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.