School Employee Took Advantage Of Library Privileges, But An Angry Coworker Still Accused The Borrower Of Being The Book Thief

We all know reading is important, and everyone who reads a lot knows libraries are the place to go.

But in this story, one reader is accused of stealing.

She’s not taking the accusation lying down.

Let’s open up to page one of this drama…

AITA for reading during my lunch break then getting a bit snarky with a colleague? At the school where I work, as well as the main library, we have a mini-library in each classroom. During my lunch breaks, I like to sit in my classroom and read a book from my classroom’s mini-library for about 10 or 15 minutes as it helps me relax ahead of the afternoon.

Nothing like curling up with a good book.

Today, one of my colleagues (not a superior) saw me doing this and accused me of “stealing,” as the books are for students, not us staff. She said that if I do it again, she’ll report me. I don’t remove the books from the classroom and I put it back after my short reading time. I don’t try to discourage kids from borrowing books, even if it’s the one I’m currently reading (I can continue it when the kid brings it back). The students aren’t allowed in that part of the building over lunch, so they don’t even know I do this (so would have no reason to feel discouraged from borrowing books). Several colleagues (including members of SLT) have come into my classroom to ask me something while I’ve been reading, and no-one has had a problem with it before. I explained all this to my colleague, but she said, “There’s no excuse for stealing from work.” I reminded her that staff can borrow (and even take home) books from the main library, so why wouldn’t I be allowed to read books from a mini-library. I asked if there was a rule against it?

Seems like the whole point of a library is borrowing, so… what’s the prob?

She said, “You shouldn’t have to be told that stealing is wrong,” and asked whether, if she caught me swiping a school laptop, I’d expect her to turn a blind eye? I laughed at this (I couldn’t help it) and asked if she was seriously comparing me reading a book with stealing a laptop?

Books and Macbooks are definitely not the same.

She said, “Stealing is stealing.” I told her to report me if she wants, and it’ll give everyone a good laugh. She got angry and told me that, “Stealing is no joke,” that my attitude is disgusting and reiterated that if she finds out I’ve done this again, she will report me, before walking off.

Knock-knock, who’s there? The book police, I guess.

Feel free to disagree, but I still don’t think reading one of the school’s books over my lunch break is stealing, but I feel a bit bad for being rude to my colleague. AITA?

This avid reader got called out for stealing.

But did they?

Let’s check with the comments.

This person says she shoulda gotten the big boss involved.

This person says maybe the accuser should read a dictionary.

This commenter agrees, maybe this vigilante needs to look for a life.

Another user says NTA but beware of people who are.

And yet another commenter says, check the definition of stealing!

Maybe this coworker needs to visit the library herself and check out a dictionary.

That seems like it might be too much work for her, though.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.