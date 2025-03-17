Teacher Made A Joke About Money In Class, But Soon Found Out That You Have To Be Careful With Your Words

High schoolers love pranks, and anyone who teaches them should know this, and always be on their guard.

In this story, a group of students figure out how to follow their teacher’s rules… with some change to spare.





Green Money One day around 1990, I was teaching a HS chemistry class when the students unexpectedly started clapping after a demonstration. Without stopping to think (a bad habit of mine) I said, “Next time don’t just applaud, throw money.”



Then, realizing I was talking to high schoolers, I added, “The green kind.” The next day, at some point in my lecture some of the students started clapping while others started tossing coins. For a couple of seconds nickels, dimes, and quarters bounced off my demonstration desk and the blackboard behind me.



Looking down at the change laying on the desk, floor, and chalk tray, I saw that every coin was GREEN. Someone had used a green ‘magic marker’ on each coin.



It turns out that someone was my son, who was one of the students in that class. And the coins lying all around me? They came from the can of spare change at my own house.











