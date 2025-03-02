Hotel Guest Got A Rude Awakening When She Saw The Lack Of Privacy She Had Outside Her Hotel Room

It’s always a good idea to make yourself familiar with your surroundings when you check into a hotel room…

Because you never know if there might be a privacy issue.

That’s what happened to a woman named Andi and she told TikTok viewers about what happened.

Andi was staying at a Tru by Hilton hotel and she pulled down what she thought were the blinds in her room.

She said, “I pulled this down, thinking that it was the blind and that you couldn’t see through it, because I can’t see out.”

But Andi got a big surprise when she walked her dog.

She told viewers, “I just took Bernie for a walk, and you could totally see into this room.”

Andi added, “I changed my clothes in front of that window.”

Uh oh…

Check out the video.

She didn’t see that coming!

