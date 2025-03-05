She Bought A New Mattress For Her Roommate Who Was Having Money Issues, But The Roommate Didn’t Repay Her As Agreed, So She Took The Mattress Back

When living with friends, people will often help each other out when one of them is in need.

AITA for stealing my roommate’s mattress? I live with 3 roommates (alias: Bubbles, Buttercup, and Blossom) in an apartment right around the corner from our campus. When we first moved into our apartment last March, Buttercup was going through some serious financial trouble because her parents had completely cut her off. We were all pretty close we didn’t mind helping her stay on her feet, for months we only divided the groceries and rent 3 ways. I was particularly close with Buttercup, and I really understand this kind of stress since I’ve been financially independent from 16, so I did my best to help out. I paid for her laundry, helped her find job listings, drove her around, and when we were furnishing our apartment I bought her a mattress. Most of the little things I didn’t mind paying for and I just wanted to help out, but the mattress was the one thing that we decided she would definitely pay me back for. It had set me back almost €1,000. In August, Buttercup got a bf, often spending entire weeks at his apartment.

She still hadn’t paid me back, so the mattress was technically mine but I didn’t make a fuss because I didn’t have any use for it anyway. However, as of a couple of weeks ago, I’ve been working on moving into a new apartment with my gf. Our new place has two bedrooms, and we’ve decided to allocate one as guest room. I’m bringing over my current bed but for the guest room, we needed another full sized mattress. I figured it would be the perfect time to ask Buttercup about paying me back for the mattress. In the past, I’ve asked about it but she always says that she “Isn’t able to” and always has something else more pressing to pay off. So, the last time I asked her I really stressed how much this means to me that I can move in with my gf. Buttercup responded that she just bought a car and she really needs to use the money for that and that she was sorry. This is the point where I feel like I kind of turned into the jerk in this situation.

I knew that Buttercup would spend weeks at her bfs house so I figured that if I just took the mattress, it wouldn’t be the end of the world since she had another place to crash. Last week I got a call from Buttercup who was screaming at me. Turns out her boyfriend had dumped her and when she came home she realized her mattress was missing. Apparently, when I told her that I was taking her mattress she thought I was joking. I apologized profusely, but at one point it just felt like she was guilt-tripping me and I got angry. I told her that this whole thing wouldn’t have happened if she had made any effort to pay me back at all but she still refuses to admit to any wrongdoing.

Bubbles texted me and let me know Buttercup’s been sleeping on the couch for the last two days. I’ve thought about giving the mattress back but I’m genuinely hurt by how much I’ve supported her and how little thought she gives to me and my needs. But I know it’s still incredibly petty, idk. AITA?

