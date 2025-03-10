Husband Is Upset With His Wife Because She Accidentally Opened A Package Addressed To Him

I could see how this story would affect readers differently.

On one hand, married folks are supposed to trust each other, right?

But on the other hand, there are privacy issues that need to be respected.

So, did this woman do anything wrong when she opened one of her husband’s packages?

Let’s see what’s going on here…

AITA for opening my husband’s package? “I (28) and my husband (30) just married earlier this year. Since we took our relationship to the next level, we decided to not renew our lease with our roommate and get our own spot. During the past 6 months of living together, just us two and my cat, I mostly get a ton of packages sent to our door.

She has a routine.

Whenever I place orders, especially through Amazon, I always give my husband a heads up. Not for any other reason. Yesterday, I gave him a heads up that I was ordering 3 things for my sibling. I was the first to get home today and noticed 3 packages. I ordered my sibling semi big things, and immediately opened up the boxes to wash before I head their way tonight. Shortly after opening the first box, I noticed a bright color that couldn’t have been what I ordered. I quickly checked the address, it was addressed to my husband, and I set it aside and continued to open the other 2 boxes. Somehow Amazon figured out a way to condense my order only into 2 packages. I thought nothing of it. My husband and I then had our daily ‘after-work’ phone call, where we discuss what happened throughout our days and he quickly threw out that he should have a package waiting for him.

She had to spill the beans.

I then told him I accidentally opened it, but set it aside for him to completely open when he got home. The conversation then took a turn when he began to scold me about opening his packages. I reminded him of my order and explained to him that it wasn’t intentional. That I was just expecting my orders for my sibling and wanted to prepare their stuff before I gave it to them later. This explanation wasn’t good enough.

He was taking it a little bit too far.

My husband made it seem that I was being negligent, and that “common sense is to look at the address before opening any package or mail.” Although I agree with this, I don’t feel like it’s necessary when the packages are delivered to OUR door. I was expecting the package and opened it because I thought it was mine. I also feel since we are married, it shouldn’t matter that I opened the package on accident. It’s not like I took everything out. I simply took my key swiped it across the tape and noticed it wasn’t mine, and set it aside. After arguing in circles, his solution was for me to check every label before opening anything and my solution is a heads up after placing an order. I told him I’ll work on looking at the label, but he thinks it’s unnecessary to tell me when he’s expecting a package. We left the conversation annoyed at each other. I know this issue is so minute, but he really thinks that I’m lacking common sense. So like, AITA?!”

Privacy is important, people!

Even in a marriage.

