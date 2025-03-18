Woman’s Judgmental Religious Family Insulted Her Choices, So She Responded By Throwing The Bible Back At Them Every Time They Reached Out

Parents don’t always approve of their children’s choices, and too often, they let their religion back them up when they turn their backs on them.

AITA for sending my parents a picture of the Biblical Rebeccah every time they try to get in touch with me? I’m a 19 year old woman currently in college. I come from a churchy family, and there was a big fight two years ago when I decided to get a septum piercing and a nose ring. My parents thought it was trashy and tramp-ish, and that only awful people get piercings like that and display them for everyone.

I’m not really religious, but I’ve read a lot of the Bible, and in one of the fights I pointed out that the Biblical Matriarch Rebeccah, the wife of Isaac, wore a nose ring. (Strictly speaking, it’s not 100% textually clear that she did; but when Eliezer gives her one and some bracelets in Genesis 24:22, and a few verses later her brother notices her with the jewelry, and the bracelets are explicitly being worn, I think the reading is much more natural that she just put the jewelry on). So if they’re really all about me being godly and following the teachings of the Bible, there shouldn’t be any problems with me having a nose ring.

That did not persuade them, and things have been a bit chilly since then, although the distance when I went off to university has helped some. Still, my folks have reached out on several occasions, once every other month or so, and most of the time, I’ll respond, but usually send back pictures of some sort of image of Rebeccah in an icon or something.

I have not come home in person since I went off to study. This morning, my uncle called up. I’ve gotten along better with him than most of my family, and he asked when I was going to stop being ‘childish’. And that while I have every right to keep my distance from my family, I should either say I don’t want to have much contact and stick to it, or push for a reconciliation. And that sending passive-aggressive and catty pictures like this was just stirring up trouble for no actual benefit, and that I should stop.

I have a lot of respect for my uncle’s opinions, and maybe I shouldn’t keep this going. On the other hand, my parents make me so steamed about making such a big deal over such a minor thing, and they still have never actually admitted they’ve done anything wrong, just that they’re sorry it created a rift between us. Have I pushed this too far?

