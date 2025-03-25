Three Adult Sisters Are Still Living With Their Parents, But One of Them Is Going On Strike When It Comes To Chores

Strikes are a great and important tool to bolster workers’ rights.

But when they start happening in a home, something has gone weird.

Let’s take a look at this story from Reddit user @necron_1010_4ever:

AITA for going “strike” from house work, when my sister at home all day I (29f) still live with my family I am saving for a new car and apartment to rent so I’m staying with my family including my older (32) and younger (21) sisters I work part time in a club and have inconsistent shift, sometimes I’m opening or closing or doing a mid-shift or events, but both my sisters are not working, one has social anxiety and hard for her to work retail and the other still looking so they are at home all the time

Lately i have been doing most of the housework and they don’t do anything, both my parents still work and they know I am doing mostly everything and so when my sisters ask/call me from work, what is for dinner? And i am getting sick and tired of it. I told them i don’t want to do anything after work because during the Christmas time i have longer shift and more and i get tired, one night when i come home around 10ish (after a a tech company Christmas party) they told me they will make a roast for the family before i left but when i got home it was nothing, they ate all of the leftovers I went to bed hungry

I told my parents about this and they agreed with me and i told my sisters i am going on strike and will not be doing anything, my little sister complained i too ‘don’t do anything’ but she stayed in her room all day, i sometimes don’t see her all de because she is in her room, including my older sister, both of them on their laptops watching videos. So whenever they ask me ‘whats for dinner?’ I will give them our family easy dinner, can tuna with cooked rice and salad, or pizza, both my sisters hate tuna but will eat it if there is nothing else, soon they are complaining about me now. Am i the [jerk]????

