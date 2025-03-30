March 30, 2025 at 4:49 pm

‘Took me 43 years to find this out.’ – Grocery Shopper Finally Thinks She Cracked The Meat Packaging Code

by Ben Auxier

Want your grocery shopping to go a little bit faster?

You gotta pick up on the visual cues.

Like in this video from TikTok user @lizseff_n:

“Took me 43 years to find this out,” reads the caption as she stands in front of a meat section at the grocery store.

She takes note of the packaging colors.

“White = regular beef.”

“Black = premium cuts.”

“Yellow = chicken.”

“Yellow/Red sticker = discounted.”

