Two Couples Traveled Together, But Things Went Awry When One Pair Reneged On The Decision To Split Gas Money Evenly

Splitting a check 50/50 isn’t always fair, and neither is splitting expenses down the middle – at least on a long term basis.

But in this story, a disagreement over gas money leaves a friendship running on empty.

Let’s gas up for this dilemma.

AITA – Splitting the cost of gas Last week we took a trip with some friends to Florida.

Vacation!

We have two little kids, so our family is 4 people. We traveled with another couple. Instead of renting two cars we decided to rent a minivan so we could be together in one car.

Sounds savvy.

The agreement was to share the costs. At the end of the trip, the other couple felt very strongly that they should only pay for 2/6th of the rental car and 2/6th of the gasoline bill.

Hm. Seems nitpicky?

This seems strange to me since if we hadn’t rented a shared vehicle they would be paying 100% of their car and 100% of their gas. Out of interest of friendship I just agreed, but I am reluctant to travel with them again. It seems a petty way to save a few bucks instead of a 50/50 split.

What do you think? Are these guys being gas guzzlers or good friends?

AITA?

Let’s add some fuel to this fire with the comments.

First of all, someone says, let’s see if the math is mathing.

Another poster says, yeah this doesn’t add up.

Someone else says yeah, the kids aren’t alright.

One person says you’re both wrong. AND right.

Another user is like, mmm, that logic should go both ways.

I dunno, these travel buddies might be outta gas.

What a weird thing to hang your friendship on, though.

